Shocking Footage Shows Biden DHS Released Over 150K Illegals Into U.S. Without Court Dates

Over five million illegal aliens have crossed over the southern border into the U.S. since President Joe Biden has taken office, bringing deadly drugs, such as fentanyl, and human trafficking into the country.

In a stunning new report, Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released more than 150,000 illegal migrants and border crossers into the U.S. without a Notice to Appear (NTA) in immigration court during the summer of 2021.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody was able to obtain footage showing the agency releasing tens of thousands of illegals into the country as part of a lawsuit against Biden’s Catch and Release program.

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) official can be heard in the footage saying, “you know over the summer, we had well over 150,000 folks come in… they were issued a piece of paper that said, ‘Find somebody in ICE,’ and that was pretty much it. There was no processing. I know this isn’t something that you guys asked for, and I can assure you that no one in the criminal alien program asked for it either.”

Moody said that this has been the Biden Administration’s plan along, claiming that the president has aggressively been releasing illegals into the country with no intention of deporting them with or without valid asylum claims.

This comes reports indicate that border apprehensions are up six times from the “normal” number of apprehensions.

For November, Customs and Border Protection reported 206,239 apprehensions at the U.S. southwest border.

Under the Trump and Obama Administrations, apprehensions averaged only about 35,500 for the same month.

The report, shared with Secrets, suggested that the rush of “inadmissible” is what is causing the crisis.

Steven Kopits of Princeton Policy Advisors said that Inadmissible used to be a small fraction of border encounters, however, in 2022, this number is almost as large as apprehensions in a normal year.

“The simple interpretation is that Customs and Border Protection has been instructed to simply wave people through, hence the rising trend in inadmissible,” Kopits said, adding “those presenting themselves at official crossing points without appropriate documentation, continues to run hot. Calendar year inadmissible is likely to come in at 240,000, which is an astounding number.”

He went on to blame Biden for failing to secure the border and extraditing the crisis.

“The ‘Feeble Joe’ narrative is beginning to reemerge,” Kopits said. “Let’s hope the administration can steel itself, for the border is in utter chaos and emblematic of an administration spinning out of control."

First group of hundreds crossing this morning. 2:00 am. pic.twitter.com/DZxXiqbAQM — Randy Clark (@RandyClarkBBTX) December 28, 2022

2nd large group hitting a popular crossing point south of Eagle Pass. 4:30 am! pic.twitter.com/4wAzL8TaqB — Randy Clark (@RandyClarkBBTX) December 28, 2022



