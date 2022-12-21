Biden Reportedly Annoyed With Kamala Harris' Husband Always 'Complaining'

President Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ relationship is strained after he expressed frustrations with the Vice President early on in his presidency.

According to a new book, Biden reportedly found out that Harris’ husband, Douglas Emhoff, was irritated with the jobs the president gave her, which people close to her believed was damaging her political career.

Titled, “The Fight Of His Life,” author Chris Whipple wrote that Biden called Harris a “work in progress,” while venting to allies that he is “annoyed” at Emhoff after his comments.

However, Whipple said that Biden “hadn’t asked Harris to do anything he hadn’t done as vice president — and she’d begged him for the voting rights assignment.”

Whipple gave an excerpt to Politico which reported that tensions have been strong for the pair since day one.

In an excerpt given to Politico, Harris’ inner circle reportedly didn’t give her the best of advice as she entered the White House.

A Senior White House advisor blamed the Vice President’s constant stumbling on people close to her, saying that her “inner circle didn’t serve her well in the presidential campaign — and they are ill-serving her now.”

A recent LA Times poll found that only 13.39 percent of registered voters had a favorable outlook of Harris and a whopping 53 percent approved of the Vice President.

Since taking office, Harris has been put in charge of major issues such as the border crisis, which she has yet to visit.

Before the courts put a hold on the expiration of the Trump-era Title-42 policy, border patrol agents expected tens of thousands of illegal migrants to storm the southern border.

This no doubt has lowered her approval rating, which began to decline in June 2021.

Harris has drawn criticism from Americans after an NBC interview where she brushed off a question from the host, Lester Holt, about why had not visited the border yet.