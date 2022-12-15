Biden Just Made It Easier for Migrants to Become U.S. Citizens
Jack Dorsey Takes Full Blame For Government Interfering With Twitter, Admits His Mistakes
Dems Still in Disarray and Confusion Over South Carolina Primary Status
Trump Announces Plan to 'Reclaim the Right to Free Speech' If Elected in...
'True Emergency': El Paso Officials Beg the Feds for Help Dealing With Border...
Biden Admin Sues Arizona for Placing Shipping Containers at Mexico Border
The One Video That Sums Up What's Wrong With Establishment Republicans
Pelosi Snaps at Reporter for Asking This Question About Her Future
COVID Report Raises Further Questions About Confidence in Virus Origins, and Intelligence...
FBI Arrests a Chinese Spy Stalking Fellow Students
Like His Amnesty Bill, Is Thom Tillis’ Political Career Dead?
Border Crisis Photos: Inside Look at the Thousands-Strong Illegal Immigrant Camp
Here's Where Pete Buttigieg Actually Was During Rail Union Negotiations
Sheriff Speaks Out on Oregon’s Extreme Gun Control Measure
What Did Biden Just Say About Poor People 'Staying Too Long'?
Tipsheet

Biden Just Made It Easier for Migrants to Become U.S. Citizens

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  December 15, 2022 6:45 PM
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

The Biden Administration announced changes to the U.S. citizenship test that would make it easier for illegal migrants to become legally part of the country. 

On Wednesday, the U.S. Citizen and Immigration Services said the changes will make the English-speaking portion of the test easier, as well as reduce the difficulty of the civics section. 

The naturalization exam is a crucial part of becoming a citizen, which makes or breaks the outcome for hundreds of thousands of immigrants. 

The civics portion will be revised to become a multiple-choice format with each question having four options, as opposed to the previous “fill-in-the-blank” test where candidates have to answer a question from memory.

“Primarily, this is about responding to suggestions from the wider community that we’ve received over the past couple of years and making it fairer,” a USCIS official told CNN. 

The new test will go through a trial run where it will enter a five-month trial period with about 1,500 participants in 2023. 

This is the latest effort for the Biden Administration to remove barriers to allowing illegal migrants into the country. He curtailed any efforts former President Trump made while in office

Only 12 days after President Joe Biden took office, he signed an executive order that directs government agencies to “identify [and remove] barriers that impede access to immigration benefits.”

In November 2020, Trump declared a new syllabus for the naturalization test, which raised the pass threshold to answer 12 out of 20 questions correctly, compared to 10. 

Officials at the time claimed that the test would “provide the applicant with more opportunities to learn about the United States as part of the test preparation process.” 

However, the Biden Administration rescinded Trump’s version of the test just months after he left office. 

Tags: BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Son of Paul Pelosi Attacker Just Torched the Liberal Media's Narrative About the Assault Matt Vespa
America, We Can Choose Not to Tolerate Weirdos Kurt Schlichter
Former WHO Directors Slam Organization’s Harm Reduction Stance, And with Good Cause Martin Cullip
Jack Dorsey Takes Full Blame For Government Interfering With Twitter, Admits His Mistakes Sarah Arnold
Here's Where Pete Buttigieg Actually Was During Rail Union Negotiations Spencer Brown
Tillis Amnesty Deal Is Dead Spencer Brown
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Son of Paul Pelosi Attacker Just Torched the Liberal Media's Narrative About the Assault Matt Vespa