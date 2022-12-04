Lawmakers Are Paving the Way for a Potential 2024 DeSantis Run
Tipsheet

Trump or Biden? Poll Suggests Americans Want Neither

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  December 04, 2022 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Jill Colvin

As of current, former President Trump and President Joe Biden are the nations contenders for the 2024 presidential race. 

However, with many Americans not on the Trump train this time around, and with the amount of destruction Biden has caused, the pickings are slim. 

But nonetheless, between the two, Americans would still rather Trump in office than Biden. 

According to a Economist/YouGov poll, 56 percent of likely voters said “no” when asked if they want Biden to run again for four more years. 

Only 22 percent said “yes.”

In comparison, 54 percent said they do not want Trump to run again either, but still that number is less than the vote for Biden. 

Additionally, 31 percent of voters say they would like to see Trump run again while only 22 percent want Biden to run again. 

This comes as Biden’s approval rating just keeps slipping, with only 39 percent approve of his job at the White House. 

And you know things are bad when Vice President Kamala Harris leads in a poll against the President. 

A Zogby Analytics survey found that 32 percent say that Harris would make a good 2024 presidential candidate, and that’s saying a lot for someone who has no idea how to do their job. 

Trump and Biden both think the country need them, despite polls indicating otherwise, 


