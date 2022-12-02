FBI Denies Purging Conservative Employees Despite Strong Allegations

The FBI is denying allegations that it has fired conservative employees under the Biden Administration after Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) sent a series of letters alleging that it has.

“The FBI has strong procedures in place to promote accountability when an FBI employee strays from their obligations — including employee actions that create the appearance of political, social, or other bias," Jill Tyson, the FBI's assistant director of its Office of Congressional Affairs, responded in a letter, adding “the FBI takes all allegations of misconduct very seriously, and that includes taking seriously our responsibility to FBI employees who make protected disclosures under the whistleblower regulations.”

Earlier this year, Jordan sent a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray accusing the agency of “purging” right-leaning employees after multiple former FBI officials came forward with information that proves Jordan’s allegations.

“In one such example, the FBI targeted and suspended the security clearance of a retired war servicemember who had disclosed personal views that the FBI was not being entirely forthcoming about the events of January 6. The FBI questioned the whistleblower's allegiance to the United States even though the whistleblower honorably served in the United States military for several years — including deployments in Kuwait and Iraq — valiantly earning multiple military commendation medals,” Jordan wrote in his letter, backing up his claims.

Tyson continued to call out Jordan’s letter, refusing to admit that the allegations are true.

“It is important to emphasize that allegations against one or a very small number of employees do not reflect a widespread political bias or a lack of objectivity by the FBI’s 38,000 employees who perform their jobs objectively, rigorously, and with professionalism," Tyson wrote, adding “nor do such allegations fairly call into question the FBI’s motivations and actions to fulfill its mission, which reflects the collective judgment and effort of our workforce.”

Jordan, who is likely to become chairman of the House Judiciary Committee next year, said that the FBI is not above the law and will be held accountable for its actions.