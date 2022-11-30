Biden Admin Considering Taking Trump-Era Measures to Combat Border Crisis

The southern border is becoming overrun with thousands of illegal migrants attempting to cross into the U.S. every day. More than 2.76 million illegal immigrants entered the country during the 2022 fiscal year, however, border patrol agents say that number is higher since most encounters were never apprehended.

According to an Axios report, the Biden Administration is considering an action that would mirror a Trump-era policy that would help stem the surge of migrants as Title 42 is expected to end on December 21.

The possible plan would include two proposals. One is to bar illegal migrants from entering while pushing for the increased use of legal pathways that would put pressure on other countries to increase asylum offers and beef up border security.

Another would call for a surge in criminal prosecutions for single adults who have done nothing other than illegally cross the border, with a focus on those who evade Border Patrol.

The fact that the Biden Administration is considering these actions only says that they are desperate to get a firm hold on the border crisis that they created.

On November 15, a federal judge ruled that Title 42 must come to an end, giving the Biden Administration time to prepare for an unprecedented number of encounters.

"As we prepare to transition to the next phase of our work to manage the border in a safe, orderly, and humane way, the Department of Homeland Security will continue to double down on these proven strategies,” a Biden official told Axios, blaming Republicans (of course) for the “broken” border system.

"At the same time, we’re eyes wide open to the reality that, despite all the progress we’ve made, we’re continuing to work within the constraints of a decades-old broken immigration system that Republican officials refuse to allow us to fix,” the official continued.

U.S. agency officials are preparing for another heavy flow of illegal migrants apprehending the border next month, panicking that they won’t be able to control the number of illegals who try to cross into the country.