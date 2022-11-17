Pelosi Snubs Trump In Exit Speech: A Look Back At Their Rocky Relationship
Leftists Dishonestly Claim Youngkin Wants to Remove MLK Jr.
Hispanic Voters Favor Strong Border Security Measures and Reducing Illegal Immigration: Po...
Here's What Zeldin Emailed RNC Members Today
Midterm Effect: What Will Happen With the Border Crisis Now?
Incoming NRSC Chair: 'We Have Got to Unify and Come Together' for 2024
Marc Elias Launches 'Ludicrous' Attempt to Rewrite Georgia Election Law Before Senate Runo...
Unsolicited Advice for Candidate Trump
Former School Counselor Suing School District After She Was Fired for 'Anti-Trans' Remarks
One Dead, Two Border Agents Shot in Gun Battle Off the Coast of...
U.S. Will Begin Deporting Cubans in Coming Weeks: Report
Reality Check: The Biden Administration Will Never Stop Gaslighting Us on the Border...
Oh, So That's What Nancy Pelosi's Doing Next
New CNN Chief Explains How the Network Will Approach Trump Going Forward
GOP Following Through on Key Promise Now That They’ve Won the House
Tipsheet

Pelosi Snubs Trump In Exit Speech: A Look Back At Their Rocky Relationship

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  November 17, 2022 5:45 PM
Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool

After announcing her departure as a Democratic leader, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) thanked those she worked with for years. However, she left out one important name.

Pelosi was House speaker for two decades, working alongside four presidents: George Bush, Barack Obama, Donald Trump, and Joe Biden. 

However, in her exit speech, the 82-year-old said that she enjoyed working with three presidents, snubbing Trump. 

“I have enjoyed working with three presidents achieving historic investments in clean energy with President George Bush, transformative healthcare reform with President Barack Obama, and forging the future from infrastructure to healthcare to climate action with President Joe Biden,” Pelosi said. 

Pelosi and Trump’s relationship has noticeably always been on the rocks. 

During the 2020 State of the Union, Trump was caught on camera ignoring Pelosi’s attempt at a handshake, while Pelosi was later seen ripping up a copy of Trump’s speech.

After Pelosi backed an impeachment attempt for Trump, the former president said he will have a difficult time working with the Democrats cordially. 

The Hill noted that past speakers and presidents from different parties always clashed publicly, but behind closed doors, away from politics, they were able to look past their disagreements. 

However, Trump and Pelosi were never able to do that. 

Many comments have been made by the two of them bashing one another. While Trump was in office, he called Pelosi a “third-grade” politician, while Pelosi told reporters that “we have to pray for his health” because the former president had a “very serious meltdown.”

The two have gone back and forth since day one of Trump’s presidency, with the two barely being able to stand in the same room together. 

Surely, they both are breathing sighs of relief as they can finally be done working with one another. 

Tags: NANCY PELOSI TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

OK, Who Is Getting Fired? Kurt Schlichter
Here's What Zeldin Emailed RNC Members Today Spencer Brown
Oh, So That's What Nancy Pelosi's Doing Next Spencer Brown
Kari Lake Gives an Update on Voter Disenfranchisement in Arizona Katie Pavlich
Marc Elias Launches 'Ludicrous' Attempt to Rewrite Georgia Election Law Before Senate Runoff Spencer Brown
Leftists Dishonestly Claim Youngkin Wants to Remove MLK Jr. Rebecca Downs
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
OK, Who Is Getting Fired? Kurt Schlichter