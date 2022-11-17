Pelosi Snubs Trump In Exit Speech: A Look Back At Their Rocky Relationship

After announcing her departure as a Democratic leader, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) thanked those she worked with for years. However, she left out one important name.

Pelosi was House speaker for two decades, working alongside four presidents: George Bush, Barack Obama, Donald Trump, and Joe Biden.

However, in her exit speech, the 82-year-old said that she enjoyed working with three presidents, snubbing Trump.

“I have enjoyed working with three presidents achieving historic investments in clean energy with President George Bush, transformative healthcare reform with President Barack Obama, and forging the future from infrastructure to healthcare to climate action with President Joe Biden,” Pelosi said.

Pelosi and Trump’s relationship has noticeably always been on the rocks.

During the 2020 State of the Union, Trump was caught on camera ignoring Pelosi’s attempt at a handshake, while Pelosi was later seen ripping up a copy of Trump’s speech.

After Pelosi backed an impeachment attempt for Trump, the former president said he will have a difficult time working with the Democrats cordially.

The Hill noted that past speakers and presidents from different parties always clashed publicly, but behind closed doors, away from politics, they were able to look past their disagreements.

However, Trump and Pelosi were never able to do that.

Many comments have been made by the two of them bashing one another. While Trump was in office, he called Pelosi a “third-grade” politician, while Pelosi told reporters that “we have to pray for his health” because the former president had a “very serious meltdown.”

The two have gone back and forth since day one of Trump’s presidency, with the two barely being able to stand in the same room together.

Surely, they both are breathing sighs of relief as they can finally be done working with one another.