Melania Supports Trump's Presidential Bid, While Ivanka Wants No Part Of It
For the First Time In History, Abbott Uses Executive Order To Override Biden's...
Attack, Republicans, Attack!
Americans Can Thank the Grinch In the White House For A Very Expensive...
The Times Swells With Trump Coverage
John Fetterman Won't Be Able to Perform Basic Tasks As A Senator
Neil deGrasse Tyson Propgates Quite the Take on the Midterms
Border Town Families Are Reportedly Hiring Armed Security Amid Illegal Immigration Surge
The Leech Dismount
'You Guys Are Crazy': Kevin McCarthy Refuses to Endorse Trump's 2024 Bid
Republicans Secure the House
Here's How Much More Thanksgiving Dinner Will Cost This Year
Darrell Brooks Disrespects Families of His Parade Attack During Impact Statements
New Study Shows 1 in 179 Americans Will Be Murdered If Crime Rate...
Bipartisan Senate Votes to End Biden's Pandemic Emergency
Tipsheet

Republicans Secure the House

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  November 16, 2022 4:06 PM
AP Photo/Mark Tenally

Republicans have surpassed the 215 seats needed to secure the House of Representatives with 218 seats after winning a key congressional seat.

Meanwhile, Democrats have only secured 209 seats as voting continues eight days after the Midterm Elections. 

The Associated Press projected that Mike Garcia will win re-election in California’s 27th Congressional District, giving the GOP a major win after failing to bring a “red wave” to fruition as promised. 

Democrats have held the House since the 2018 Midterm Elections until Republicans took over again in 2020. 

Republicans focused on issues most important to voters such as crime and inflation, while the Left focused on issues like abortion. 

With Republicans winning the House, they will take action on their promises of holding Biden responsible for creating havoc in the country. 

They have vowed to launch investigations into Hunter Biden's business dealings, the president’s botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, and the ongoing January 6 Committee. 

Tags: REPUBLICANS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Bipartisan Senate Votes to End Biden's Pandemic Emergency Rebecca Downs
The Leech Dismount Ann Coulter
For the First Time In History, Abbott Uses Executive Order To Override Biden's Border Policies Sarah Arnold
John Fetterman Won't Be Able to Perform Basic Tasks As A Senator Sarah Arnold
'You Guys Are Crazy': Kevin McCarthy Refuses to Endorse Trump's 2024 Bid Spencer Brown
Biden's DOJ Now Silent on Actual Voter Disenfranchisement Mia Cathell
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Bipartisan Senate Votes to End Biden's Pandemic Emergency Rebecca Downs