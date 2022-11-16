Republicans Secure the House

Republicans have surpassed the 215 seats needed to secure the House of Representatives with 218 seats after winning a key congressional seat.

Meanwhile, Democrats have only secured 209 seats as voting continues eight days after the Midterm Elections.

The Associated Press projected that Mike Garcia will win re-election in California’s 27th Congressional District, giving the GOP a major win after failing to bring a “red wave” to fruition as promised.

Democrats have held the House since the 2018 Midterm Elections until Republicans took over again in 2020.

Republicans focused on issues most important to voters such as crime and inflation, while the Left focused on issues like abortion.

With Republicans winning the House, they will take action on their promises of holding Biden responsible for creating havoc in the country.

They have vowed to launch investigations into Hunter Biden's business dealings, the president’s botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, and the ongoing January 6 Committee.