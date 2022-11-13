Rick Scott Believes He Knows Why A Red Wave Was A No-Show
Forever Trump-Supporters Are Changing Their Minds On Who They Want To Run In 2024

Sarah Arnold
November 13, 2022

There’s is no denying it: Former President Trump has a following. 

He is beloved throughout the country by many Republican voters who say they would always vote for the 45th president over anyone else. 

However, a change is brewing among Republicans as the midterm elections didn’t bring a red wave as they had hoped, blaming Trump’s involvement in key candidate races. 

According to a new YouGov poll, the majority of Republicans want Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) to be the GOP’s 2024 presidential nominee. 

42 percent of voters would rather see DeSantis on the ballot compared to 35 percent who would prefer Trump.

“More Republicans and Republican-leaning Independents now say they’d prefer DeSantis (42%) as their 2024 presidential nominee over Trump than say they’d prefer Trump to DeSantis (35%)… that’s a reversal from nearly a month ago, when — according to a Yahoo News/YouGov poll of U.S. adults — just 35% preferred DeSantis and 45% said they preferred Trump,” the survey stated.

Republican-leaning Independents were confident in their choice that the Florida governor should run, while Republicans themselves were split on who they would rather cast their vote for. 

The divide between the two candidates seems to only be getting wider. 

Trump’s recent comments about DeSantis didn’t sit well with Conservatives, saying that he has abandoned their trust and loyalty. 

DeSantis, who has remained silent on the issue, holds a strong majority over Trump as he is seen as a better candidate for the upcoming Presidential election. 

Perhaps that is why Trump is launching unprovoked attacks on the governor. 

