Iranians Are Protesting Far More Than Hijabs
Elected Officials Admonish Coal at Their Own Peril
G20/B20 Summit: Cross-National Collaboration is Key to Economic Recovery
Ron DeSantis Delivers First Principles In Action
Has Trump's Time Passed?
What Florida Got Right: The Moms Behind the Red Wave
Most Americans Get Combustion Is Harmful for the Environment, But Not for Lungs
Trump and Biden Big Losers, DeSantis Big Winner in 2022
Elon Musk Is Right. Divided Government Is Best
Democracy Dies in Climate Panic
Florida, the New Capital of Red State America
It Is 1998 All Over Again
From the Florida 'Hellscape' to Complaints Over the Lack of Censorship to Fetterman...
'What the Hell Was That Today?': Republicans React to Trump's Latest Statement
Swalwell Says It's 'So Stupid' For Parents To Have A Say In Their...
Tipsheet

Is the Rift Between Trump and DeSantis Real? Or Just Another Media Speculation?

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  November 10, 2022 7:45 PM

As the hangover of Tuesday night’s midterm election still looms, many are wondering what former President Trump’s next move is given that the red wave didn’t come particularly the way the GOP anticipated. 

Will he still make his “special” announcement next week? And will it be that he is running for president again in 2024? 

Additionally, despite confirming that Trump voted for Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) for a second term, the rift between the two seems to grow bigger. 

According to the Wall Street Journal, Trump is reportedly threatening to release damaging information on DeSantis that would hinder his chances of being elected. 

Calling the Florida governor a “fine guy,” Trump said that “if he runs, he runs.” 

However, if DeSantis chooses to run, the former president suggested he would share “things about him that won't be very flattering. I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who is really running his campaign.”

Trump claimed that if DeSantis runs in 2024, then he would be “making a mistake,” adding “I think if he runs, he could hurt himself very badly… I think the base would not like it.” 

If Trump and DeSantis both decide to run, the governor will have to waft through Trump’s spotlight, which shouldn’t be a problem given the amount of media attention DeSantis receives. 

DeSantis has become a hugely popular political figure, getting praises left to right from Republicans while Democrats clobber him every chance they get. (This means DeSantis is doing a good job.) 

So is the relationship between the two figures tense? Or is this the media trying to cause issues for the two potential presidential candidates? 

They both downplay reports of the two hating each other, however, their actions speak differently. 

Trump held several rallies in the state of Florida, but didn’t include DeSantis in the program.

DeSantis has remained mum on a potential 2024 presidential run, instead focusing on leading Florida.  

Last year, Trump said that he would “certainly” consider having DeSantis as his running mate in 2024, saying that he is a “great guy.”

However, given the victories DeSantis has notched against the Left over the past two years, he doesn’t seem much like someone who wants to take the back seat. 

Tags: RON DESANTIS TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'What the Hell Was That Today?': Republicans React to Trump's Latest Statement Spencer Brown
That Could Have Gone Better Kurt Schlichter
Kari Lake Has Some Thoughts About Arizona Elections Katie Pavlich
Tucker Thinks He Knows Why the Midterms Went So Wrong for Republicans Leah Barkoukis
What Did Trump Do With All the 'Save America' Money? Spencer Brown
Guess What's Causing Delayed Results in Nevada? Katie Pavlich
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
'What the Hell Was That Today?': Republicans React to Trump's Latest Statement Spencer Brown