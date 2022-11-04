Joy Reid Is Seriously Delusional When It Comes to Election Deniers
Tipsheet

DeSantis Remains In the Lead Ahead Of Tuesday's Election

Sarah Arnold
November 04, 2022
AP Photo/Gaston De Cardenas

With less than four days to go before the midterm elections, the race for the governor’s seat is starting to heat up. 

A Civiqs survey found that Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) is leading Democrat opponent Charlie Crist (D-Fla) by nine percentage points. 

54 percent of voters said that they plan to vote for DeSantis, while only 45 percent claim to vote for Crist. 

The poll also found that DeSantis has improved among voters’ approval, with a rating of 53 percent. 

Fortunately, Crist on the other hand has a 56 percent disapproval rating. 

The survey comes as Florida has become one of the freest states in the country after Democrats took over the White House. 

While DeSantis has promised to stay out of people’s lives as much as possible, Crist, however, would do the opposite. 

In a viral video, Crist was caught saying that he would enact a state-wide mask mandate should officially recommend it. 

“I would be open to doing what scientists advise — not political scientists,” Crist said, adding “I’m going to the airport right after this. I’m going to Orlando, and I’m going to wear a mask on the plane.”

DeSantis though will strive to keep Florida free. 

“We are going to carry this torch of freedom onward because our mission is very simple. We are keeping the state of Florida free,” the governor said during a campaign ad. 

