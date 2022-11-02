Bill Clinton Claims Republicans Want Voters To Be 'Miserable'
Bill Clinton Claims Republicans Want Voters To Be 'Miserable'

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  November 02, 2022 9:15 PM
If there is one thing Democrats want Americans to believe, is that Republicans are so-called evil and out to get them every chance they get. 

Unfortunately for them, it seems as if Americans are waking up and realizing what having a Democratic White House has done to the country. 

According to the CBS News Battleground Tracker poll, 79 percent of Americans feel that the U.S. is out of control, compared to 21 percent who don’t. 

CBS admits that Republicans “remain in a good position to win a majority of seats in the House,” leading in 228 seats. 

However, former President Bill Clinton believes the GOP has only one campaign strategy: making life worse for American voters. 

“The Republicans are pretty simple actually, and pretty straightforward,” Clinton told a crowd while stumping for Congressional candidate Josh Riley. “They say, ‘I want you to be very miserable, and I want you to be very angry. And I want you to vote for us, and we’ll make it worse, but we’ll blame them.’”

Additionally, Clinton is confident Democrats will regain control of Congress but warns that Republicans will “scare the living daylights out of swing voters” in the process. 

“We could hold both these Houses, but we have to say the right things… and we have to know the Republicans always close well. Why? Because they find some new way to scare the living daylights out of swing voters about something. That's what they did in 2021 when they made critical race theory sound worse than smallpox,” Clinton said during an interview on CNN. 

The former president went on to claim that Republicans pull more and more people towards the extremes while scaring them at the same time. 

Tags: MIDTERMS 2022

