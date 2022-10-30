Kevin McCarthy Believes Republicans Will Make History in the Upcoming Elections

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is hopeful that the GOP will take back the House and Senate as the possible history- making midterm elections round the corner.

During an interview with Breitbart News Saturday, McCarthy said that luck seems to be on the Republicans side with less than two weeks to go before Election Day.

“We’re just a short time away from hopefully making some history here,” McCarthy said.

Although positive Republicans will come out on top of Democrats, McCarthy did admit that he is nervous about whether his party can pull through or not.

“It seems like that’s the case. But that always makes me nervous,” McCarthy said, adding “last time we didn’t lose one incumbent.”

McCarthy then went on to tout his party’s recruiting members, suggesting that Republicans have an upper hand against Democrats, calling it the “best we’ve ever seen.”

Additionally, McCarthy said that the Republican candidates are giving Democrats a run for their money since so many issues in the country today can be blamed on the Left’s policies.

“Inflation, they brought crime in our streets, the open borders, fentanyl — the number one killer of Americans 18-45,” McCarthy said.

He said that inflation has put the biggest strain on Americans, which will be one of the leading factors in which direction they vote for.

According to a ABC News/ Ipsos poll, Americans say that the economy and inflation is their number one concern when it comes to the state of the U.S.

Majority of Americans say that inflation will be a top concern when voting this November.

McCarthy highlighted the importance of this election, saying that Republicans are fighting for the health of the country unlike Democrats.

“This is like a hinge election,” he said, which “only happens once every 50 years. This is like a 1979, 1980 election all over again. It’s about the policies and direction for America. Who best has the plan to turn America around to make it strong again.”