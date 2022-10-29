Biden Admin Sued Over Withholding Baby Formula Shortage Information
Far-Left Activist Elie Mystal Claims That Violence Is GOP's 'Endgame'

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  October 29, 2022 1:30 PM
“This is the future the Republicans want. It’s the future they’ve been calling for on television. This is why they are so excited about the new overlord of Twitter. This, the violence, has always been their endgame. And if they win they will only get worse,” Mystal tweeted. 

However, if you remember correctly that during the 2020 protests, Democrats were the ones inciting violence and rage. They are the ones with blood on their hands. 

In response to Mystal’s wild claims, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) called out Fox News, claiming that they fuel the violence. 

“Or maybe a billionaire-fueled propaganda channel that regularly generates high volumes of death threats to elected officials while pumping propaganda for an extreme right-wing that openly embraces fascism is what’s creating ‘the environment where it happened,’” AOC tweeted. 

This comes after President Joe Biden boldly claimed that the GOP is responsible for the attack on Pelosi, linking it to the January 6 Capitol Protests. 

“It’s reported that the same chant was used by this guy they have in custody that was used on January 6th in the attack on the U.S. Capitol,” Biden said, adding “I’m not making this up.”

The "chant" the president is referring to is "where's Nancy?," which he says is the same thing protestors said when entering the Capitol. 

The attacker reportedly yelled "where's Nancy?" upon entering Pelosi's San Francisco home before brutally attacking her husband with a hammer. 

