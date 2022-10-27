Imagine If Fetterman Had Not Turned in a Disaster
Tipsheet

Obama Attempts Damage Control in Pennsylvania After Shaky Fetterman Debate

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  October 27, 2022 5:45 PM
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

After Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman’s (D) disastrous debate against Republican opponent Mehmet Oz, former President Barack Obama is swooping in to save the party by urging Americans to vote for Democrats. 

With less than three weeks to go until the midterm elections, Obama claimed that their vote would affect the future of America’s democracy, using abortion as a way to get people to listen. 

“So when the fate of our democracy and a woman’s right to choose are on the line, vote Democrat on Nov. 8,” Obama said during the 15-second video. 

Democrats are panicking in the days leading up to the elections. Between Fetterman’s debacle and President Joe Biden’s many embarrassing gaffes, they are deploying the big guns in a last minute effort to win back the trust of voters. 

Joining Obama to campaign for Pennsylvania is Biden, which was a critical state for the president during the 2020 election. 

On November 5, Biden and Obama plan to rally in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh with the Democrat nominees for the state’s governor and Senate. 

Meanwhile, on October 28 Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will hold a fundraiser for Fetterman at a Pennsylvania Democratic Party dinner. 

Following the debate between Oz and Fetterman, only 18 percent of viewers beleive that the Democrat won the debate while a whopping 82 percent believe Oz did. 

Immediatly after the debate, Democrats began to do damage control becuase Fetterman stumbled over his words often repeating phrases throughout the night, speculating that he is unfit to serve the position should he be voted in.

