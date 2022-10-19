New Documents Reveal Joe Biden 'Was Aware' of Son's Shady Business Dealings

New documents reveal that President Joe Biden was aware of his son’s, Hunter Biden, shady business dealings.

According to whistleblower documents, Biden “was aware of Hunter Biden’s business arrangements and may have been involved in some of them,” Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) said.

Earlier this week, Grassley sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland, FBI Director Christopher Wray, and U.S. Attorney for Delaware David Weiss suggesting that the FBI has “voluminous evidence” related to the potential crimes Biden and his son committed.

“The documents in the FBI’s possession include specific details with respect to conversations by non-government individuals relevant to potential criminal conduct by Hunter Biden,” Grassley wrote.

According to Grassley’s letter, he believes that the FBI has access to “significant” and “impactful” documents that can be used to find both of the Biden men guilty, specifically information related to Mykola Zlochevsky, the owner of a Ukrainian natural gas firm Burisma Holdings.

“These documents also indicate that Joe Biden was aware of Hunter Biden’s business arrangements and may have been involved in some of them… [it is] unclear whether the FBI followed normal investigative procedure to determine the truth and accuracy of the information or shut down investigative activity based on improper disinformation claims in advance of the 2020 election,” Grassley wrote.

The senator also suggested that Weiss may have performed his due diligence on the allegations.

Grassley’s letter has pointed to an FBI interview with Hunter Biden’s ex-business partner Tony Bobulinski from Oct. 23, 2020, in which Bobulinski stated that Hunter and James Biden created a business arrangement with foreign nationals connected to the Chinese government while Joe Biden was still vice president.

“After Joe Biden left the vice presidency, the summary makes clear that Hunter Biden and James Biden worked with CEFC and affiliated individuals to compensate them for that past work and benefits they procured for CEFC," Grassley continued to write, which served as a “vehicle to accomplish that financial compensation.”

In 2019, Grassley and Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis) lead an investigation into Hunter Biden and found that officials in the Obama administration "knew" that Hunter Biden’s position on the board of Burisma was “problematic,” while also knowing that it interfered "in the efficient execution of policy with respect to Ukraine.”