Florida Adopts New Rule Prohibiting Trans Students From Using the Same Bathrooms As Others

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) is keeping his promise when it comes to protecting young kids from being exposed to the Left’s radical agenda.

The Florida Board of Education approved a rule that prevents public and charter schools from allowing transgender kids from using the restroom of locker rooms that is not consistent with their biological sex.

Under the new rules, which went into effect on Wednesday, schools will be required to notify parents about policies involving access to bathrooms and locker rooms.

Additionally, teachers will have to sign off on a separate rule regarding not letting transgender students use the restroom or locker rooms with their opposite sex in non-permitted areas. If teachers defy the rules, they will risk losing their licenses for violating the laws.

The new measures stay consistent with DeSantis’ “Parental Rights in Education” bill that was signed into law in 2021, which allows parents to have a say in what their child is learning in the classroom.

“If a school board or charter-school governing board has a policy or procedure that allows for separation of bathrooms or locker rooms according to some criteria other than biological sex at birth, the policy or procedure must be posted on the district’s website or charter school’s website and must be sent by mail to student residences to fully inform parents,” part of the rule states.

Schools will have to inform parents which, if any, bathrooms or locker rooms “are not separated by biological sex at birth.”

In private areas where transgender students are permitted to be in the same area as other students, a chaperone will be required to supervise the room.

Board of Education Chairman Thomas Grady said that the rules are simply there to notify and inform parents of changes regarding their children, which he says is an issue of constitutional free speech.