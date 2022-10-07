Casey DeSantis Takes Charge In Helping Hurricane Ian Victims

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) is not the only one taking the driver’s seat to help Hurricane Ian victims, his wife, and First Lady Casey DeSantis have taken a strong initiative to raise money for those in need.

DeSantis announced a partnership with Tervis on Friday to raise money for Florida’s Disaster Fund.

Titled “Together We Shine,” she helped create a to-go carry mug with the company, which all proceeds will go to help people who lost everything in the hurricane.

The First Lady vows that she and the governor are committed to helping Floridians in every way possible, ensuring families get back on their feet.

“As the cameras go away and things start to fade from view, just know that we are committed to helping you for the long run. We will be with you every step of the way to ensure that you get back on your feet,” DeSantis said.

She continued to praise the governor for helping her along the way, promising to do just that for the people in her state, encouraging Americans to not give up.

She has become the face of Ian, raising more than $10 million just hours after the Hurricane hit the Sunshine state.

We are going to make a big difference to help send resources immediately to those people who need them most,” she said on the morning of September 29.

DeSantis has also taken an active role in the governor’s daily press briefings, updating Florida on its track to restoring cities after the deadly storm.

“I could not be more proud to be a Floridian. To watch your resilience and your strength to persevere through something so difficult for so many people. Just know, that as someone who has been through some life challenges and has had to pick me and the governor pick me up a few times, take it a day at a time. Just take it one day at a time. Know that this too shall pass,” DeSantis said.