Report Predicts Life-Alternating Transgender Surgeries Will Be Billion Dollar Industry

The sick, twisted minds of woke liberals have found a new way to make money: by exploiting children and grooming them to think they belong in a different body than God created them to have.

The transgender surgery industry is expected to reach nearly $5 billion by the end of the decade, according to a report from Grand View Research.

The report’s analysis indicates that the demand for “gender-affirming” care will “accelerate in the coming years.”

“The rising incidences of gender dysphoria and the increasing number of people opting for gender confirmation surgeries are expected to boost the growth during the forecast period,” the report claims.

The industry saw a $1.9 billion valuation last year, putting it into motion for it to expand at a compound annual growth rate of more than 11 percent through 2030.

The analysis cites a New York Times article showing that one in five minors between the ages of 13 and 17 now identify as transgender, further proving that the popularity of gender-affirming care is on the rise.

Additionally, many patients are seeking consultation via Telehealth that will reportedly have an “anticipated to have a beneficial impact on the growth of the market in the upcoming years.”

The woke government is also one of the main causes of the rapid incline of life-alternating surgeries.

Although some insurance companies will pay for components of the procedures, Grand View Research said that “government support is also driving the market” through Medicare coverage.

Woke states such as Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif) are pushing the radical progressive ideology on minors by recently signing legislation banning health providers from aiding out-of-state attempts to stop a child from receiving gender transitions via puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, or surgery.

Meanwhile, Seattle Children’s hospital refuses to stop performing such invasive procedures on minors.

According to its website, surgeries performed include face and neck surgery, adding or removing breasts, genital surgery, and body contouring.

A recent study found that 90 percent of minors who claim they are transgender and are encouraged to transition, regret their decision in adulthood.