Seattle Hospital Won't Stop Performing Gender-Affirming Surgery

A Seattle Children’s Hospital refuses to stop performing gender-affirming surgeries on minors, promising to stay true to its “mission” to operate on kids who think they are the opposite sex from how they were born.

Calling the hospital “special,” the “Surgical Gender Affirmation Program” brags about how they are the “only pediatric academic medical center with fellowship-trained plastic surgeons who provide gender-affirming surgery” in the area.

Despite the repeated backlash from the public, the hospital says they will not stop performing the surgeries on children and young adults.

“We will continue to offer evidence-based gender-affirming care because it is lifesaving care and is aligned with our mission to help every patient live their healthiest and most fulfilling life possible,” a spokesperson from the hospital told the Daily Caller, adding “Seattle Children’s providers are specifically trained to care for the unique needs of adolescents, teens and young adults. This allows our team to offer personalized care that is tailored to meet each patient’s individual needs and goals.”

Insisting the website only performs certain operations on patients 18 years or older, the hospital says “a typical age is mid-teens or older.” The invasive surgeries the hospital performs include face and neck surgery, adding or removing breasts, genital surgery, and body contouring.

Nearly all of these operations are life-changing, especially for those who haven’t finished going through puberty yet.

In a statement defending its program, the Seattle hospital claims that performing the surgeries can save a child’s life.

“Seattle Children’s stands with the Children’s Hospital Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics in condemning all violence and threats against any hospital or institution or that provides evidence-based gender-affirming care… as providers of this care, we are witnessing firsthand the negative impact this is having on the wellbeing of our transgender and gender-diverse patients and their families, as well as our healthcare providers. Above all, we are committed to keeping our staff, patients, and families safe," the hospital said.