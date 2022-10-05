Ratings for Disgraced Chris Cuomo's New Show Not Looking Good

Former ousted CNN anchor Chris Cuomo's new gig might not last very long after ratings showed people just aren’t interested in the disgraced anchor.

According to cable news ratings, only 147,00 total viewers tuned in to the NewsNation show.

To put that into perspective, CNN only had 675,000 viewers during the hours of 8 and 11 p.m., while Fox News had 2.45 million.

During the Monday night debut of “CUOMO,” the disgraced news anchor said he has “learned his lessons” following the departure of his previous prime-time show on CNN.

Promising his new show would be free of political influence, Cuomo took shots at cable news networks such as the one he was fired from, to say that “we are manipulated by manufactured division that only works to advance the interests of the fringe and the fake. It is only online and how that can be echoed on TV that distorts the reality.”

Addressing the elephant in the room, the 52-year-old touched on his exit from CNN.

“I would like to dive right into the issues that are being ignored at home and abroad and the game that is driving our politics, but obviously, this show is not a normal show start, given how I got here… I have been humbled by what happened and I am also hungry to do better in a way that I was not before,” Cuomo said.

He then discussed his plans for the show and why it would be different from other liberal news networks.

“The majority is not about left or right, you’re about reasonable. That’s why I’m going to rely not on reading tweets to measure your feedback, I want to go old school here,” Cuomo said, adding “It will be a time for us to discuss our society as adults in the room, not some raging radicals or somebody with keyboard muscles.”

According to the New York Post, Cuomo took a major pay cut by joining NewsNation. He went from making $6 million at CNN to just $1 million at his new place of work.

“I don’t think he had a lot of leverage,” a source said, adding “he’s damaged goods.”