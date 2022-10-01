Bill Maher: It’s Time for Kamala Harris to Retire

Vice President Kamala Harris has made it apparent she doesn’t know what she’s doing. She says just enough to get by and then makes a run for it before reporters can further question her. Sometimes she even lets out a cackle, further proving she’s just as unfit as President Joe Biden.

Comedian Bill Maher thinks so too.

During his Real Time talk show, Maher predicted that Biden will not give up a chance to run for re-election in 2024.

“Once you have that real estate, and you wake up in the White House, and your office is the Oval, I just don't think you give it up,” Maher said, adding “It's very hard to take away the nomination from the president, a sitting president."

However, he suggested that Harris should be replaced.

“What I could see is replacing the vice president… because [Kamala Harris is] just not very popular anywhere. And it didn't seem to work out. And, I don't know, that's been done before on a ticket,” Maher said.

Harris had shown that she is incompetent to serve as the nation’s Vice President.

According to a FiveThirtyEight poll, nearly half of Americans disapprove of Harris’ job alongside Biden.

The political commentator also said that a “paradox” will be created when it comes down to which Democrats support a second presidential run from Biden.

There have been mixed reactions from the Left, some openly still support the President while some have begun to distance themselves from him.

However, there seems to be a mass agreement that the almost 80-year-old is just too old to be running the White House.