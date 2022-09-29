DeSantis Calls on Biden to Put 'Politics Aside' As Hurricane Ian Causes Severe Damage

Hurricane Ian plowed through the state of Florida, causing severe life-threatening damage to residents, so it would be common sense to think that the President of the United States would step up and help those in need.

However, Joe Biden and his Democrat colleagues are playing a game of politics, even in a time of desperate need.

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) said that he has yet to hear back from Biden about whether the federal government will reimburse the state for the damage the storm caused.

“When a natural disaster like this strikes a state it is common, I think it’s always the case that the state receives federal aid… given how politicized things are at the moment, are you confident you are going to get the federal support Florida needs?” Fox News host Tucker Carlson asked DeSantis.

The Florida governor responded by insinuating that Biden hasn’t contacted him about it yet.

“So, I spoke with the president and he said he wants to be helpful so we did submit a request for reimbursement for the next 60 days at 100%. That’s significant support, but it’s a significant storm,” DeSantis said, adding “so, we haven’t heard back from him but I’m cautiously optimistic that we do.”

DeSantis told Tucker that he believes Hurricane Ian will be one of the worst flood events in the history of Florida, calling on Biden to put “politics aside” because people are having to fight for their lives and protect their homes.

Before the Hurricane made landfall DeSantis and Biden spoke on the phone, promising to remain in “continued close coordination.” However, it seems the president hasn’t kept his promise.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that the pair only spoke about the life-threatening storm and did not discuss DeSantis’ recent action of moving illegal migrants to Marthas’s Vineyard in hopes to bring awareness to the crisis at the southern border.

"This is about the people of Florida. This is about two people who wanted to have a conversation on how we can be partners to the governor and his constituents, and make sure that we are delivering for the people of Florida… that is the focus, and that's going to continue to be the focus these next couple of days,” Jean-Pierre said.