Newsom Claims Media Does Not Support Dems Enough, Despite Media Always Taking the Left's Side

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif) is claiming that the mainstream media doesn’t support Democrats enough, adding that the Left always gets the short end of the totem pole.

“It’s not just a messaging problem, but a messaging problem has persisted in our party for years and years,” Newsom told Left-leaning MSNBC host Alex Wagner, adding “we allow these culture wars to take shape, and we are constantly on the back end.”

Continuing with his claims, Newsom boldly said that Republicans control the media’s narrative and that the Right is responsible for essentially brainwashing Americans.

“The propaganda networks and the anger machine, which, of course, the Right dominates. And we have nothing, respectfully, nothing comparable," Newsom said, adding “these guys are ruthless on the other side. Ruthless on the other side. That prime-time lineup by Fox, they are ruthless.”

"They dominate the most important thing in American politics today, and that's the narrative. Facts become secondary to narrative. They dominate with illusion. We are getting crushed,” the California governor said.

He went on to call out Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) and Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) for sending illegal migrants to Democrat sanctuary cities, calling it a “desperate demonization.”

“This desperate demonization has political benefits. It worked. It works situationally. And that's what is so sad. But now, it's weaponized at a whole another level with this feedback loop of social media," according to Newsom.

However, an NBC News article admitted that there is media bias against conservatives, whether it be deliberate or not.

“Conscious bias or not, such practices do not engender trust in the media amongst conservatives. They only reinforce the belief that the media seeks to defend their ideological allies on the left and persecute those on the right while claiming to be objective,” the article states.

According to a Gallup poll, 62 percent of Americans believe that the press is biased in one way or the other when it comes to their reporting, making it hard for people to view news as being legitimate.