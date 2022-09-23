Navy Veteran on DeSantis: 'He Will Do What Is in Your Best Interest'

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) has made a name for himself by fighting for his state and the freedom of Americans.

He has pushed back against the left and stood up against progressive, power-hungry Democrats who want to control the U.S. and brainwash Americans.

So it’s no surprise that DeSantis goes above and beyond to protect those who have served our country.

In a new campaign ad supporting DeSantis, he is hailed as having “honor, courage and commitment” by a retired Navy Captain who served alongside the Florida governor in the U.S. Navy.

During the 30-second ad, Dan Bean recalled how DeSantis instilled principles in him that have guided him through life to this day.

“I met Governor DeSantis in 2009 when he was on active duty. He was a Navy commissioned officer and served in Iraq. When you’re advising SEAL Team 1, you’re making life and death decision every day,” Bean said, adding “as someone who has served side-by-side with him, he is selfless.”

Bean went on to praise DeSantis for always putting others first.

“He will do what is in your best interest, not his best interest,” Bean said, proudly saying that DeSantis is a “true servant leader.”

The Florida governor, whose own military decorations include the Bronze Star Medal for Meritorious Service and the Iraq Campaign Medal, has allocated over $40 million to improve veteran facilities and expand career opportunities for the military.

And DeSantis’ leadership has already proven itself: Droves of people have flocked to Florida because of the leadership he demonstrates that puts freedom and the well-being of others first.