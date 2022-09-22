Andrew Cuomo Publicly Trashes Biden, Pelosi and Obama

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) publicly came out shaming the Biden administration for not standing by him during his sexual harassment scandal last year.

Telling a New York Post reporter, Cuomo said that it was “traumatizing” that no one from his party supported him during that time.

Saying that he has been friends with President Joe Biden for almost 20 years, the disgraced governor said that it was “heartbreaking” to see Biden turn his back on him without knowing the full story.

“It was tough. Traumatizing. Biden, a friend 20 years, not knowing details, immediately said about me, ‘He’s got to go.’ Biden had troubles years before and I stood by him… gave him the benefit of the doubt. It was heartbreaking to see him trash me without reading one page, making one phone call,” Cuomo said.

Calling the phrase “political friends” an oxymoron, Cuomo went on to call out House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif) and former President Obama, as well as other Democrat figures for not being by his side during the allegations.

“I know [Pelosi] 30 years… her daughter worked for me. Obama? He’s been tough. When troubles come you like to think you’re different. You’re not,” Cuomo said, adding “enemies and haters accumulate. Schumer, Gillibrand, pals working in the state, friends I respected, fell like dominos. Lose your power and heartless politicians read the tea leaves. You’re dead. Over. Pols grab another piece of meat.”

Additionally, the former governor said that he has learned to not show signs of weakness to the public after watching his own father’s “vulnerabilities” be exposed during his own political career.

“OK, I’m not warm and fuzzy. What politician is? Maybe my duality started when my father was no longer governor. I saw him hurt. His vulnerabilities exposed. They broke his heart. The press next crucified me, his campaign manager kid. So I learned then not to expose a weakness or show your inner self,” Cuomo told the reporter.

Even so, Cuomo has yet to apologize for anything, including killing a staggering number of nursing home patients during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.