Trump: 'Our Country Is Being Invaded' By 'Thugs and Tyrants'

Former President Trump pulled up to an excited, American-loving crowd in Ohio where he rallied for fellow Republican J.D. Vance.

Calling Vance an “incredible patriot who will take the fight to Biden and the radical left media every day,” Trump praised the candidate for wanting to build the nation back up again.

“We are a nation that has lost its way…but we will soon be a great nation again… it was hard-working patriots like you who built this country and it’s hard-working patriots like you, who are going to save our country. We will stand up to the radical left lunatics and RINOS and we will fight for America like no one has ever fought before. So with the help of everyone here today and citizens all across our land, we will make America…great again,” Trump said.

Trump criticized Vance’s opponent Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) saying that he is an “anti-energy extremist.”

During the nearly two hour speech, Trump also bashed the Biden administration and what they have done to the nation by ripping apart American’s dreams.

There’s a lot of bad news for our country, but there’s also a lot of hope,” Trump said, adding “We need hope, we need competence because we certainly have not been getting it for two years.”

The former president also talked about how many times the Democratic Party has tried to tear him down, however Trump stressed that he would never stop fighting for Americans.

“For six straight years, I’ve been harassed, investigated, defamed, slandered, and persecuted like no other President…yet all I have ever wanted, all we’ve ever fought for is simple – very simply – to make America great again,” Trump said, adding that the Left “will never get me to stop fighting for you, the American people.”

Trump went on to attack the “thugs and tyrants” (Democrats) who have viciously gone after Trump and his supporters, saying that there has “never been a movement even close in the history of the United States, have no idea of the sleeping giant that they have awoken.”