Trouble In the Art World: Hunter Biden Asks For Lower Child Support Payments

Hunter Biden’s art career must not be going as planned because according to reports he can no longer afford to pay his child support payments.

Reported by the Northwest Arkansas Gazette, Biden is asking a judge to recalculate his child support payments to an Arkansas woman, citing "a substantial material change" in his "financial circumstances, including but not limited to his income.”

This “Arkansas” woman, Lunden Roberts, is the mother of Biden’s daughter (and a stripper) who was born out of wedlock.

“Ultimately, this is going to require us to look deeply, more deeply, into Hunter’s finances… I’m going to want to have a deposition with Mr. Biden. Like last time, I’m going to bring my forensic accountant to the deposition, unless the judge tells me I can’t,” Roberts’ attorney, Clint Lancaster said and realizing that Biden cannot afford to pay her child support payments.

"I'm going to want to have a deposition with Mr. Biden. Like last time, I'm going to bring my forensic accountant to the deposition, unless the judge tells me I can’t,” Lancaster continued to say.

The attorney also insisted that he expects Biden travel to be at the deposition in Arkansas.

“Unless he’s going to pay me to fly to California to take his deposition, he’s going to have to come to Arkansas,” Lancaster said.

The Northwest Arkansas Gazette noted that Biden claimed in an affidavit that he has been “unemployed and have had no monthly income since May 2019” with “significant debts.”

However the Daily Wire pointed out that Biden was living in a "$12,000-per-month Los Angeles rental with a swimming pool and a Porsche Panamera in the driveway.”

Biden’s art work must not be doing as well as his father, Joe Biden insists. Maybe it’s time he take a lesson or two from a first grade art teacher, since you wouldn’t be able to distinguish Biden’s art from a child’s.