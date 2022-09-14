Sen. Rick Scott Challenges Biden to Take Note From His 'American Rescue Plan'

President Joe Biden trolled Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla) over his Rescue American Plan, accusing him of putting Medicare and Social Security on the “chopping block.”

Earlier this week, Scott posted a picture of himself standing outside of the White House with his “blueprint” in his hand calling on Biden to take notes from it.

“[Joe Biden] said he wished he had enough copies of my Rescue America plan, so I stopped by the White House today to make sure he did. Thanks for spreading the word, Joe!” Scott tweeted.

In response, Biden said he “couldn’t agree more, Rick… and if anyone else wants to read your plan to put Social Security and Medicare on the chopping block, they should go to http://joebiden.com/rickscottsplan."

Previously, Scott said that he had went to the White House to personally hand-deliver copies of his 12 point plan to Biden, however Biden seemed uninterested in helping the U.S.

The Rescue Plan includes policy propositions on equality, taxes, immigration, elections, religion, debt, and regulations on "Big Tech.”

"Thanks again for sharing, Joe! Anyone that reads my plan will see right through your lies. While you’ve tried to cut Social Security & just slashed $280B from Medicare, I’m fighting to protect these programs. Remind us what your plan is to do that?,” Scott tweeted back at Biden.

He was referring to the Inflation Reduction Act which cut the cost of Medicare by $280 billion dollars, which Scott heavily criticized.

“The drug companies that will be doing more research are not going to be able to spend the money on research. There will be life-saving drugs that seniors will not get,” Scott said in a previous interview.