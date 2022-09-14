Andrew Cuomo Files Ethics Complaint Against New York Attorney General

Former New York governor Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) filed an ethics complaint against state attorney Letitia James over his own sexual assault allegations.

In the 48 page filing, Cuomo claims that James violated conduct rules and misled the public about sexual harassment allegations which lead to him having to resign from his position.

The filling also says that James had an "intolerable personal and political conflict of interest" when she hand-selected two investigators to be apart of the probe.

“She engaged in a terrible and quite obvious manipulation of facts, evidence and the law, furthered a false narrative about me and hid evidence that undermined the report from the media and the public,” Cuomo said in a statement.

Cuomo said that Jame’s report implied that he was guilty despite most of the findings concluding that he did not sexually harass any one person.

"Fundamentally, the Attorney General and her investigators issued a purposefully inaccurate and misleading Report on August 3, 2021 ... bombastically and repeatedly implying that I sexually harassed eleven women, even though the allegations made by most of the eleven women did not constitute sexual harassment under state or federal law, even assuming the truth of those allegations… indeed, the title of an August 6, 2021 press release issued by the Attorney General’s office and published on her official website furthered that false narrative: 'Statement from the Attorney General’s Office in Response to Attacks on 11 Women Harassed by Governor Cuomo,” the former governor wrote.

Cuomo went on to accuse the Attorney General’s August 3, 2021 press conference where she publicly announced the investigation was meant to cause harm and be “highly inflammatory,” villianizing him which mislead the public.

Jame’s conducted a months long probe into Cuomo, alleging that he sexually harassed 11 women from 2013 to 2020.

Cuomo admitted to giving several women and men “hugs and kisses” but sexually assaulted them.

“[James] mislead the public and the press that I had sexually harassed eleven women, which simply was not true ... but that was the narrative the press reported, over and over, without correction or rebuttal by the Attorney General,” Cuomo wrote.