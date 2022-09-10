DeSantis Opponent Charlie Crist Gushes Over Biden: 'God I Love Him'

In Rep. Charlie Crist’s (D-Fla) campaign video, the Democrat praised President Joe Biden’s handling of the U.S. while bashing Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) as the “biggest threat to democracy since Trump.”

“If you have that hate in your heart, keep it there. I want the vote of the people of Florida who care about our state. Good Democrats. Good independents. Good Republicans. Unify with this ticket,” Crist said.

Gushing over Biden, Crist claimed that the president has always told it “straight.”

“God love him. God love him, and I do… and he’s told it straight. Democracy is at stake. … Our freedoms are at stake. And the President laid it out, and he couldn’t hold back and I’m so damn proud of him for it,” Crist said.

Charlie Cringe worshipping Joe Biden again: "How many of you saw Biden’s speech last night on national TV? God love him. He told it straight... The president laid it out, he didn’t hold back and I am so damn proud of him for it.” ?? pic.twitter.com/uFlcaUMtiO — DeSantis War Room (@DeSantisWarRoom) September 6, 2022

All any voter needs to do is take a look at how free Florida is and take a look at the country to see which leader is doing a better job.

Meanwhile DeSantis is still taking the reigns as he leads in a hypothetical race against his Democrat opponent.

According to an Insider Advantage/FOX 35 Orlando survey, DeSantis is ahead of Rep. Charlie Crist (D-Fla) in the state’s Gubernatorial race by five percentage points.

50 percent of voters prefer the Florida governor compared to the 45 percent who support Crist.

The poll found that DeSantis leads in every age group with a double-digit lead among Hispanic and Latino voters by nearly 20 points as well.

In the state of Florida, there are more Hispanics registered as Republicans rather than Democrats. Additionally, the sunshine state is seeing an influx of registered Republicans compared to Democrats as the election rounds the corner.

There are 260,000 more Florida Republicans than there are Democrats, putting DeSantis ahead of his political opponents.