Newsom Trolled for Wearing Coat in AC While Demanding Residents to Turn Off Theirs

Californians are facing a major heatwave with record temperatures being seen for the first time in over a decade. To avoid so-called blackouts, residents are being told to limit their energy use by turning off their air conditioning during peak hours.

However, this only applies to the non-elitists.

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) can use up all the AC his heart desires because as the old saying goes, "rules for thee, not for me."

Newsom was called out for addressing the "unprecedented heatwave" while wearing a fleece sweater in an air-conditioned building, as he had the nerve to ask residents to set their thermostats to 78 degrees.

"Our energy grid is being pushed to its max. The risk of outages is real. We need everyone to double down to save energy after 4 p.m. today," Newsom said in a tweet, adding, "pre-cool your home. Run your conditioner earlier."

Additionally, Newsom told residents to avoid using air conditioning and large appliances after 4 p.m.

"Everyone has to do their part to help. Step up for just a few more days. Individuals, the state, industries, business, all doing their part to help reduce strain on the grid," Newsom said while he sat comfortably in a zip-up hoodie.

CA is experiencing an unprecedented heatwave. This will be the hottest & longest on record for September.



Our energy grid is being pushed to its max. The risk of outages is real.



We need everyone to double down to save energy after 4pm today.pic.twitter.com/6QWozS0pyp — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 6, 2022

Meanwhile, Twitter users were quick to call out the governor for his hypocrisy.

"Gavin, I am sweating inside my own house right now with 1/4 of the clothing on that you're wearing in this video. Where are you?" one user tweeted.

Another said, "Ima take a stab in the dark, and say you must have the AC on full blast since you're wearing a light jacket."

"You're wearing a sweater to a conference about 'unprecedented heat waves'? Got it," another Twitter user posted in response to Newsom.