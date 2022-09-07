Fetterman Finally Agrees to Debate Oz in October

Pennsylvania Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman says he will "absolutely" debate political opponent Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz… "sometime" in October.

Fetterman told Politico that he expects to participate in at least one televised debate with Oz "sometime in the middle to end of October," just in time for the November election.

"We're absolutely going to debate Dr. Oz, and that was really always our intent to do that… it was just simply only ever been about addressing some of the lingering issues of the stroke, the auditory processing, and we're going to be able to work that out," the Democrat said.

However, the 53-year-old failed to give details on an exact date of when the debate may happen.

This comes as the Oz campaign has speculated that Fetterman has avoided a debate because of health issues related to the recent stroke he suffered during the primary election.

Oz has repeatedly questioned Fetterman's ability to attend fundraising and campaign events yet not being able to commit to a debate, drawing skepticism that the Democrat is not physically healthy enough to serve in the upper chamber.

"John Fetterman's campaign is embarrassing themselves. Let's be clear — Dr. Oz's campaign won't agree to a SECRET debate. It has to be a REAL one with REAL journalists asking REAL questions. Sorry, John — imaginary debates don't count!" Oz communications director Brittany Yanick said in a statement.

"I offered John Fetterman numerous chances to explain to me how I can make it easier for him to debate," Oz said in response to the lack of willingness Fetterman is willing to give, adding, "He's given numerous reasons for not showing up, including he doesn't have time on his schedule… I'm of the opinion he's hiding his radical views."

In response, Fetterman believes Oz and the rest of his team are "mocking" him for having a stroke.