Dem. Mayor Lightfoot Says She'd Be Happy To 'Drain Texas of Its Residents'

Democrat Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is not letting Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) get to her after he announced he is now going to send bus loads of illegal migrants to Chicago.

During a press conference, Lightfoot said that she’d be “happy to drain Texas of all its residents” as two buses arrived in the windy city’s Union Station.

“I'm happy to take and drain Texas, of all of its residents… I wouldn't want to live in a state with a governor like that. I certainly wouldn't want to live in a state where they are doing everything they can to strip people of their basic rights. And let's not forget about what they've done to women and others who were seeking reproductive health care,” Lightfoot said.

Lightfoot also said that she will “rent the buses next time to bring them here,” adding that she welcomes “Texans to Chicago” anytime.

We will see how she feels after the illegal migrants take over Chicago along with the out-of-control crime her city is facing.

According to Forbes, Illinois ranked number three for states where residents are leaving and Lightfoot has just added another reason for people to avoid the city.

Last week, two buses carrying roughly 80 to 100 illegal migrants, including about 30 small children, arrived in Chicago after Lightfoot vowed to welcome illegals with open arms in her “sanctuary city.”

“Chicago will join fellow sanctuary cities Washington D.C. and New York City…Mayor Lightfoot loves to tout the responsibility of her city to welcome all regardless of legal status, and I look forward to seeing this responsibility in action as these migrants receive resources from a sanctuary city with the capacity to serve them,” Abbott said in a statement.