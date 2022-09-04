Ron DeSantis

Gov. DeSantis Calls Biden's Speech 'Disgusting' and 'Disrespectful'

Sarah Arnold
|
Posted: Sep 04, 2022 9:30 AM
Source: AP Photo/Gary McCullough

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) hit back at President Joe Biden’s eerie speech in which he took basically the whole time to demonize Republican MAGA supporters. 

During an appearance on Fox News, DeSantis said Biden’s speech was on the most “disgusting” speeches he has ever heard. 

“One of the most disgusting speeches an American president has ever given…[Biden made] a partisan attack on half the country,” DeSantis said. 

“He ran as being a unifier and he’s basically saying to the vast majority of the country that disapproves of him, that they’re effectively a threat to the republic…he dodders, he lashes out, but at the end of the day, his policies are why there’s so much opposition to him,” DeSantis continued to say.

The Florida governor then expressed his fury with the President, claiming that he is a failed leader and has hurt millions of Americans. 

“He came in and he opened the border, and we’ve seen what a disaster that’s been; he kneecapped American energy, we’ve seen how that’s hurt millions and millions of people across our country; they’ve inflated the currency, we have one of the worst inflations we’ve had in over 40 years, DeSantis said, adding “of course people are going to be upset at all the wreckage that he’s left in his wake. He is the American Nero. He’s a failed leader. And I think that he is doing this because he’s trying to energize his base to fend off a real butt whipping this November.”

During Biden’s Thursday night speech, he blamed the nation’s problems entirely on former President Trump who is threatening the U.S.’ democracy. 

In addition to standing in front of hellish, blood-red lit podium, Biden was flanked by two U.S. Marines, something that a lot of people called disrespectful.

“I think that that’s something that doesn’t sit well with a lot of veterans… I would also say he respects veterans? He respects active duty? He has kicked out military members based on the COVID jab. That’s not respect in my book. We’ve lost a lot of good people who wanted to serve but for his mandates,” DeSantis said.

He ended his thoughts by saying that Republicans need to hold the Biden administration and the rest of his Democrat colleagues accountable for the disastrous policies wrecking the country.

