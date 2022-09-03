NJ Second Graders Will Learn About Gender Identity As New Sex-Ed Standards Begin

New Jersey children will be taught about gender identity and genitals as they head back to school this fall.

New sex-education guidelines are set to take effect in September that will include discussing "the range of ways people express their gender and how gender role stereotypes may limit behavior.”

A sample lesson includes teaching students that it’s normal if “you might feel like you're a boy even if you have body parts that some people might tell you are 'girl' parts.”

Another lesson plan directs teachers to talk to their first graders about the topic of gender identity, and help them identify “gender, gender identity and gender role stereotypes.”

Additionally teachers will have to teach young students at “least two things they’ve been taught about gender role stereotypes and how those things may limit people of all genders.”

“Gender identity is that feeling of knowing your gender. You might feel like you are a boy, you might feel like you are a girl… you might feel like you’re a boy even if you have body parts that some people might tell you are ‘girl’ parts. You might feel like you’re a girl even if you have body parts that some people might tell you are ‘boy’ parts,” the lesson plan states.

Progressive New Jersey school districts are teaching kids as young as six years old that it is normal to feel like you were born the “wrong” gender from what God originally created you to be.

The school’s lesson plans continues to state that being a boy doesn’t necessarily mean that you have boy body parts, and vice versa.

"There are some body parts that mostly just girls have and some parts that mostly just boys have… and you might not feel like you’re a boy or a girl, but you’re a little bit of both. No matter how you feel, you’re perfectly normal!,” the plan says.

The graphic material the woke, radical Left leaders are pushing on to children is shocking. They are attempting to sexualize kids at such a young age, at a time where sex and gender means nothing to them.