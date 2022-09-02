Trump Vows to Give Full Pardon and Apology to the Hundreds Convicted in J6 Protests

Former President Trump promises to protect those convicted in connection to the January 6 protests at the Capitol.

During an interview, Trump vowed to pardon and apologize to the hundreds of people who are currently under investigation if he is elected to a second presidential term in 2024.

"I will tell you, I will look very, very favorably about full pardons. If I decide to run and if I win, I will be looking very, very strongly about pardons. Full pardons... I mean full pardons with an apology to many," Trump said, adding, "I am financially supporting people that are incredible and they were in my office actually two days ago, so they're very much in my mind."

The former president called it a "disgrace" what the government is putting nearly 800 people through.

"And mostly, it's... they're firemen, they're policemen, they're people in the military," Trump continued to say.

This comes after a judge handed down the longest prison term yet for the Capitol protests. A former NYPD Officer was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison.

Guy Reffitt, a member of the far-right Three Percenters militia from Texas, was sentenced to more than seven years and was the first Capitol rioter to stand trial.

Trump had nothing nice to say about federal prosecutors, calling them "sick" and "cold."

"You know this radical left system, these people are sick. There's something wrong with them. Nobody's ever seen anything like it. They're sick. And they're cold," Trump said, adding, "they're the most coldhearted people, they don't care about families, they don't care about anything."