Trump Has Some Words for the Search Warrant That Never Should Have Been Approved

Friday’s unsealing of the affidavit tied to the FBI’s raid of former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence has raised more questions than answers after the heavily redacted document became public.

Massive portions of the 38-page affidavit were blacked out, causing some to believe the search warrant should have never happened in the first place.

Trump called out Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart for signing off on the warrant in a Truth Social post, saying that he “should NEVER have allowed the Break-In of my home.”

“Affidavit heavily redacted!!! Nothing mentioned on ‘Nuclear,’ a total public relations subterfuge by the FBI & DOJ, or our close working relationship regarding document turnover – WE GAVE THEM MUCH. Judge Bruce Reinhart should NEVER have allowed the Break-In of my home,” Trump continued to say.

Judge Reinhart said he found the federal government provided “good cause” to keep portions of the document under seal.

The heavily redacted documents had huge portions blocked out, including multiple full pages.

According to a DOJ filing, the redactions were put in place “in order to protect the safety of multiple civilian witnesses.”

However, Trump’s mocking response to the release of the affidavit proved the DOJ had no grounds to attack his Florida home.

“They missed a page,” Trump said, posting an edited version of the document that redacted all but four words: Make America Great Again.

45: They missed a page! pic.twitter.com/f3xiKbwfuj — Taylor Budowich (@TayFromCA) August 26, 2022

The former president continued to call out Judge Reinhart, saying that Obama should be very proud of him.

“He recused himself two months ago from one of my cases based on his animosity and hatred of your favorite President, me. What changed? Why hasn’t he recused himself on this case? Obama must be very proud of him right now,” Trump said.