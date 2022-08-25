Peter Doocy Forced to Ask White House Same Question 6 Times About Biden's Student Loan 'Forgiveness'

By now we all know that the Biden White House will avoid and “circle back” to questions they don’t want to answer in an attempt to keep Americans in the dark of their real agenda.

That’s exactly what White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre did when Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy asked a simple question about President Joe Biden’s massive student loan forgiveness.

“When you forgive debt, you're not just disappearing debt, so who is paying for this?” Doocy asked.

Jean-Pierre dodged the question by saying when the pause on student loan payments is lifted at the end of the year, the funds will "offset a lot of what we're doing as well.”

“When you think about the $4 billion that's going to go back into, as revenue, back into this process as folks paying their college tuition, that matters as well… we’re doing this in a smart way. We're doing this in a way that's going to be effective,” Jean-Pierre replied to Doocy.

However he wasn’t satisfied with that question, pressing Jean-Pierre to clarify more specifically.

“But somebody's paying for it. Who?” Doocy asked once more, to which she failed to answer directly.

Doocy was then forced to ask the same question six times because Jean-Pierre refused to give a proper answer, one that should be quite simple.

After attacking Republicans for passing tax cuts during former President Trump’s time in office, Jean-Pierre pointed to the $1.7 trillion in deficit reduction she credited to Biden.

However Doocy reminded her that “forgiving” student loan debt does not erase it entirely, meaning that someone has to eventually pay for it.

“Is it wealthy Americans? Is is corporations? Who is paying?” Doocy asked once more.

Jean-Pierre dodged the question again, continuing to cite the $1.7 trillion deficit reduction, suggesting that all of the so-called hard work Biden has done will pay of the loans.

The Blaze pointed out that while it is true the deficit has been reduced by $1.7 trillion between 2021 and 2022, it isn’t because of Biden.

“When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, government revenues dried up as businesses shut down. The significant reduction in tax revenues combined with the trillions of dollars in pandemic relief caused the national deficit to quickly balloon… this means the deficit was always going to decrease because pandemic-related spending has waned,” the Blaze noted.