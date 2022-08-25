Ashley Biden's Shocking Diary Is Real, Confirming Creepy Joe Biden Allegations

Two Florida residents pleaded guilty to stealing President Joe Biden’s daughter Ashley Biden’s diary; and then selling it to the conservative group Project Veritas.

Aimee Harris and Robert Kurlander admitted in a New York City federal court to conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property involving the theft of personal belongings of an immediate family member of a then-former government official who was a candidate for national political office.

“Harris and Kurlander stole personal property from an immediate family member of a candidate for national political office… they sold the property to an organization in New York for $40,000 and even returned to take more of the victim’s property when asked to do so. Harris and Kurlander sought to profit from their theft of another person’s personal property, and they now stand convicted of a federal felony as a result,” Damian Williams, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, said in a statement.

The man and woman sold the diary to Project Veritas for $40,000, just prior to the 2020 presidential election. However the conservative organization did not publish anything from the confidential material; and instead handed it over to authorities.

Harris and Kurlander had to forfeit the money and will face up to five years in prison.

In June of 2020, the pair reportedly found the diary at a half-way home in Delray Beach after Ashley moved to Philadelphia.

A few months ago, I reported on the shocking details the diary contained about Ashley and Biden’s relationship.

According to the diary, Ashley wrote that her father and our president took showers with her when she was young girl, fueling her sex-addiction.

Inside a January 2019 diary entry, she wrote “I remember having sex with friends @ a young age; showers w/ my dad.”

When the journal was reported missing, Project Veritas founder James O’ Keefe’s home was raided by police officials, claiming that he had stolen Ashley’s diary.

On Thursday, the journalism organization released a statement about the case saying “a journalist’s lawful receipt of material later alleged to be stolen is routine, commonplace and protected by the First Amendment.”