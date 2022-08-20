Ohio Democrat Distances Herself From Biden: 'She Doesn't Work For Biden'

Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-OH) is shy about showing her lack of support for President Joe Biden. Like several other Democrats, her stance on her party’s leader has shifted majorly ahead of the November midterm elections.

In a new campaign ad, Kaptur appears to distance herself from Biden by saying that she “doesn’t work for Joe Biden. She works for you.”

She slammed the Biden administration for being in bed with China, and vows to be “fighting back” while working with Republicans to protect the state of Ohio.

“Joe biden's letting Ohio solar manufacturers be undercut by china, but Marcy captors fighting back working with Republican rob Portman protecting our jobs.

Kaptur also took a jab at her Republican opponent saying, “Communist China is not happy, neither is extremist J. R. Majewski. He opposes Marcy's all-of-the-above energy plan. Majewski let Ohio energy jobs die."

During the 30-second ad, the Democrat attacked Biden for his bad policies as his approval rating continues to drop.

It wasn’t too long ago that Kaptur was praising Biden. In fact, just a few short weeks ago Biden greeted her with a kiss on the hand as she welcomed him on a visit to Ohio in July.

She commended him for protecting pensions in the state as part of the president's American Rescue Plan, calling it a “promise” to American voters and part of the “American dream.”

Kaptur isn’t the only one separating herself from Biden. Top House Democrats skirted away having to answer whether they will support the president if he plans to run for re-election in 2024.

Reps. Jerry Nadler and Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) dodged questions about their so-called support for him, while Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va) would also not commit to endorsing Biden for his re-election.