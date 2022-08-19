Gas Prices

Biden WH Claims Fall in Gas Prices Is the Same as Getting a Monthly Raise

Aug 19, 2022
The next time you stop at a gas station and spend almost half your paycheck filling up your tank, thank Mr. President Joe Biden because, according to him, it's almost as if you're getting a $100 monthly raise. 

In an email sent out to reporters by White House staff, the Biden administration is claiming that Americans should interpret the falling price of fuel as a monthly raise. 

Titled in the subject line as "ICYMI: America Just Got A $100-A-Month Raise," the email says, "President Biden has taken decisive action to lower prices at the pump, and the current drop in gas prices is the fastest decline in over a decade… thanks to that decline, Americans are collectively spending around $400 million less each day than they would if gas prices had stayed at their peak." 

The email also includes a link to a CNN story that dropped at the same time as the email, with the first line reading, "Next time you stop at a gas station, think of it as a $100-a-month tax cut. Or a maybe $100-a-month raise." 

The left-wing news outlet boldly claims that the "steady drop in gas prices" turned into an "unexpected form of economic stimulus." 

The email notes that the average U.S. household uses roughly 90 gallons of gas per month, so a decrease of $1.10 in prices equals a savings of $98.82. 

CNN touted this as economic success on the Biden administration's part. 

At the beginning of summer, gas prices hovered at roughly $5 a gallon and more than $6 in some states. According to AAA, that number has since dipped but still remains relatively high. Today, the nation's national average is $3.92. However, fuel prices were only about $2.60 a gallon the day Biden took office. 

The $100 Biden's White House is claiming Americans are "saving" shouldn't have needed to be spent on gas in the first place. 

