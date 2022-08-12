No One is Buying the Biden Admin's Claims They Had No 'Advance Knowledge' of FBI Raid on Trump

The Biden White House continues to do what it does best: deny, deny and deny some more.

President Joe Biden has repeatedly said that they were not made aware of the FBI’s raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence, despite White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre denying to comment 18 times during her press briefing.

It took over 24 hours for the Biden administration to address the DOJ’s raid on Trump’s home, to which the president’s aides insisted that they had no advance knowledge of the event.

They continued to stick to their story on Thursday when they claimed they had no clue Attorney General Merrick Garland would be addressing the public, saying that the Biden White House had learned of the incident “from the press.”

Walking past reporters, Biden ignored questions asking about the attack on Trump.

"President Biden, what did Attorney General Merrick Garland tell you about the Trump raid?,” one reporter asked.

“Did you know about it in advance?,” Another asked as Biden just smiled and walked on by.

“President Biden, what did Attorney General [Merrick] Garland tell you about the Trump raid?, Do you approve of the FBI’s Trump raid, President Biden?,” the questions kept rolling from reporters.

It was the hot-button topic of the day, and whole week for that matter, and Biden had nothing to say. Zip. He stayed silent while his administration gave the most generic, bland answer possible.

“President Biden has been very clear from before he was elected president, and throughout his time in office, that the Justice Department conducts its investigations independently… He believes in the rule of law and [that] we are a nation of law, and again, we defer any incoming on this particular incident yesterday to the Department of Justice,” Jean-Pierre said about the incident.