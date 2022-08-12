Democrats Vow More Taxes if They Keep Control of House

As if Americans aren’t shelling out enough money to thanks to the government’s radical agenda and disastrous policies that drove inflation to a 40 year high, higher taxes might be in the near future.

Rep. Richard Neal (D-Mass) said that Democrats are looking to raise both corporate and individual taxes if his party remains in control of the House following the upcoming midterm elections this November.

His comments should caution Americans to start saving because the tax hikes would come in 2023.

Republicans are scalding Democrats plan saying that raising taxes should be the last thing to happen while the U.S. is in a recession.

"For anybody that was even debating whether or not we should remove Speaker Nancy Pelosi from the speakership, now, they have further evidence… The last thing we should be doing in a recession is raising taxes,” Rep. Bryan Steil (R-Wis) told Fox Business.

He continued to condemn Democrats “reckless spending” saying that it is a “recipe for disaster” with already running inflation crippling the country.

President Joe Biden has repeatedly vowed to not raise taxes for Americans who earn less than $400,000 a year. However, according to the Joint Committee on Taxation those who make $10,000 or less per year would still see a 0.03% tax hike, while Americans who earn less than $200,000 would still pay more in taxes by $16.7 billion beginning in 2023.

Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn) also gave his thoughts on the Democrat’s proposed plans to hike taxes in two years.

“This has been their problem from day one,” Emmer said, adding “They don't have an answer for the double-digit inflation that they caused. They don't have an answer for gas prices except destroying our economy so people buy less.”

He reminded Leftist that although they claim to only tax people who make over a certain amount, “every consumer ends up paying those taxes.”

Rep. Andy Barr (R-Ky) said that Democrats solution to everything is to just raise taxes and “spend more of other people’s money.”