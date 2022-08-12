Democrat-Backed 'Inflation Reduction Act' Passes in the House, Heads to Biden's Desk

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold
|
Posted: Aug 12, 2022 7:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
Democrat-Backed 'Inflation Reduction Act' Passes in the House, Heads to Biden's Desk

Source: J. Scott Applewhite/AP Photo

House Democrats approved their largest ever tax, health and climate bill, sending it to President Joe Biden’s desk. 

The $740 billion legislation is said to “save the planet while keeping more money in your pockets,” according to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif). However several Republicans argue that it will only drive inflation up and put new burdens on Americans. 

In a 220-to-207 vote, every single Democrat voted in support of passing the “Inflation Reduction Act,” while Republicans strongly opposed it to pass. 

The bill will supposedly give an estimate $370 billion to energy security and climate change programs, including efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by about 40% of 2005 levels before the year 2030.

Democrats are flouting their success as this represents a so-called big win for Biden just as Americans were giving up hope. And just in time for the upcoming November midterm elections. 

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif) slammed the House for approving the bill, calling it a “misguided, tone-dead bill.” 

“Remember this day… When Democrats jammed through a 700-page bill that raises your taxes and doubles the size of the IRS,” McCarthy said. 

The bill, originally names the Build Back Better bill, is a smaller version of the Left’s Green New Deal they tried to pass but ultimately failed. 

The passaging of the bill came nearly just a week after Vice President Kamala Harris casted the tie-breaking vote in the Senate. 

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La) has no kind words to say about the bill heading to Biden’s desk, describing it as the “the Inflation, Recession, and IRS Army Act.”

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Judge Rules Walgreens Helped Fuel Opioid Crisis
Sarah Arnold
Democrats Vow More Taxes if They Keep Control of House
Sarah Arnold
Former Gorsuch Law Clerk Torches Legal Argument Behind FBI's Mar-a-Lago Ransacking
Matt Vespa
Arizona Begins Building Border Wall: 'If the Federal Government Won’t Act, We Will'
Sarah Arnold
New Poll Shows Americans' Optimism Surrounding COVID-19
VIP
Madeline Leesman
No One is Buying the Biden Admin's Claims They Had No 'Advance Knowledge' of FBI Raid on Trump
Sarah Arnold
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular