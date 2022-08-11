Whole Foods Founder Warns that Socialism is Taking Over the U.S.

Departing Whole Foods founder John Mackey is warning Americans that socialism is threatening the U.S.

During a podcast interview, Mackey criticized socialists for going after American’s fundamental rights such as the right to bear arms and freedom of speech. He cautioned that “socialists are taking over” and will soon begin to dominate education, corporations, and other institutions.

“My concern is that I feel like socialists are taking over… They're marching through the institutions. They're …taking over education. It looks like they've taken over a lot of the corporations. It looks like they've taken over the military. And it's just continuing,” Mackey said.

Describing himself as a “capitalist at heart,” the Whole Foods CEO said capitalism is "greatest thing humanity has ever done.”

“You know, I'm a capitalist at heart, and I believe in liberty and capitalism. Those are my twin values,” Mackey said.

He also continued to blame the left for suppressing the opinions from people who they don’t agree with.

“And I feel like, you know, with the way freedom of speech is today, the movement on gun control, a lot of the liberties that I've taken for granted most of my life, I think, are under threat,” Mackey told the outlet.

Mackey took the time to call out Democrats for spreading socialist ideas, blasting them for bolstering unemployment benefits for people during the Wuhan Coronavirus that made it easy for people to not work yet still make a decent living.

“A lot of people were making as much money, if not more money, not working at all. And so guess what? They chose not to come back to work. They got used to it,” he recalled, adding younger generations now “don’t seem to want to work.”

Mackey baited that his next business venture will give him room to chime in on hot-button political issues, leaving him “no longer muzzled.”