Trump's 2024 Support Skyrockets Following FBI Raid

Republicans are lining up in support of former President Donald Trump after the FBI unlawfully raided his Mar-a-Lago residence. Fuming with anger, the GOP said the raid was an unprecedented assault on democratic norms and the rule of law.

According to a new Morning Consult/Politico Survey, 58 percent of Republicans say they would back Trump in a hypothetical 2024 election, which is up from 54% in July.

Roughly 39 percent of voters, driven by 69 percent of Republicans, believe that the raid on Trump’s Florida residence was politically motivated to damage his career in Washington D.C.

Trump called the attack on his home an act of “political persecution” and a “Witch Hunt,” with many agreeing that the FBI unfairly targeted him.

“These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” the former president said.

Meanwhile, a poll conducted by the Convention of States Action in partnership with The Trafalgar Group found that 53.9 percent of voters believe political enemies of Trump ignited the raid.

Additionally almost 77 percent of Republicans claim that Democrat’s were behind the FBI and the two worked closely together to bring a search warrant against Trump.

GOP members are vowing to fight back against the FBI search, claiming that it was dangerous and wrong for the Department of Justice to raid Mar-a-Lago.

“The Department of Justice has reached an intolerable state of weaponized politicization,” House Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif) said.

Rep. Peter Meijer (R-Mich) said “last night’s execution of an FBI search warrant at Mar-a-Lago raises grave questions of propriety and politicization.”

Meanwhile, mixed feelings have surfaced from both party lines after the FBI raid on former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence, sparking interest in the upcoming midterm elections.

70 percent of Americans say that the FBI raid on Trump’s home increased their motivation to vote in the November midterms.