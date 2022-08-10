Merrick Garland Faces Possible Impeachment Over FBI Trump Raid

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) is confident that Attorney General Merrick Garland could face a possible impeachment over the FBI raid on former President Donald Trump’s Florida residence, Mar-a-Lago.

Predicting that a full investigation won’t happen until after the midterms commence in November, Paul demanded for the order to raid Trump’s house to be revealed.

“I think we have to know under what pretense they think this is right?,” Paul questioned, adding “This is really something that’s going to require an investigation,” Paul said. “And I wouldn’t be surprised if the investigation leads to abuse of power that this could even lead to an impeachment of the attorney general.”

Noting that the senator has never been a fan of “overusing impeachment,” Paul said that investigation into the raid absolutely needs to happen.

“And if it warrants it, there’s going to have to be a look at whether or not the attorney general has misused his office for political purposes. Have they gone after a political opponent? I mean, this is beyond the pale… No one would have ever imagined before that we would be using or one political party would be using the FBI to attack their political opponents,” Paul said.

Meanwhile Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) also called on Garland to resign, as well as the FBI to be completely reformed along with FBI director Christopher Wray.

“The raid by Joe Biden’s FBI on the home of a former president who is also Biden’s chief political opponent is an unprecedented assault on democratic norms and the rule of law… Biden has taken our republic into dangerous waters,” Hawley said in a tweet.