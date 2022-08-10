Eric Trump Recalls Odd Thing FBI Did During Raid

Former President Trump’s son Eric Trump reveals key details on the FBI’s raid of Mar-a-Lago.

Trump told the Daily Mail that the FBI refused to to hand over the search warrant for their raid on the Florida residence.

He also recalled about 30 FBI agents kicking his attorney off the property.

“So they showed it to her from about 10 feet away. They would not give her a copy of the search warrant,” Trump said.

“There’s 30 agents there… They told our lawyer … you have to leave the property right now. Turn off all security cameras,” Trump said.

He said that the former president’s attorney Christina Bobb was forced to stand at the end of the Mar-a-Lago’s driveway during the raid.

Calling the event another “coordinated attack” on his father, Trump said Bobb was confused why a lawyer for the person's home being raided by the FBI was not able to see or obtain a copy of the search warrant.

He questioned whether a real warrant even existed, saying that he would be “thrilled” to know.

"When I arrived and kind of announced myself as the legal representation for President Trump. I asked to see a copy of the warrant,” Bobb recalled.

She said that once she was able to see the warrant, it was partly sealed which made it impossible for her to read why the judge granted a raid on the property.

“Initially they refused and said, 'You know, we don't have to show it to you.' And there was a little bit of an exchange about whether it was appropriate to withhold the warrant when you're searching the residence of the former president, who's likely to be the Republican nominee in the next election, though they conceded and let me see it, they did not give me a copy of it right away, but they did let me see it,” Bobb said.

Additionally, Trump insisted that there was no way President Joe Biden was clueless about the raid despite what the White House is claiming.

This comes as the Department of Justice is facing calls to explain why they searched the grounds of Mar-a-Lago. Both Republicans and Democrats are calling the raid “illegal” and an “abuse of power.”