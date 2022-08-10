DeSantis Comes to America’s and Trump's Defense

Florida has been a blueprint of the American dream that so many envision for the country.

Freedom, the right to parent as you please, less government and the ability to work is what makes the U.S. free.

Despite this, Democrat leaders have taken advantage of their power, taking these core principles away from citizens. Governor Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) however, is fighting back against the left and keeping America as what the founding father’s entitled it to be.

In an interview, DeSantis laid out a blueprint that set standards for his state.

“When it was not easy to do, we took stands against the prevailing narrative, against the media, against the Fauci’s of the world to lift people up, to protect their ability to work, businesses, kids in school, freedoms from mandates. That has really been the foundation of Florida doing better than most of these other states,” DeSantis said.

Staying on the topic of Democrats unfairly using their power, DeSantis spoke out against the raid on former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, calling it a “weaponization of federal agencies.”

“The raid on [Mar-a-Lago] is another escalation in the weaponization of federal agencies against the regime’s political opponents, while people like Hunter Biden get treated with kid gloves,” the governor said in a tweet, just hours after the FBI raid.

“Now the Regime is getting another 87k IRS agents to wield against its adversaries? Banana Republic,” DeSantis tweet continued, criticizing the Senate’s passing of the $740 billion tax, health care and climate change legislation.

Proud to be a native Floridian, DeSantis compared the sunshine state to West Berlin during the Wuhan Coronavirus lockdowns.

“During COVID, when people would come in from California or New York, they would say that it was like being in a different country. We really served as America's West Berlin in many respects,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis has touted his state many times before, but he has reason to when so many people from blue states such as New York and California have flocked there to be rid of authoritarian rule.